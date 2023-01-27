ELCHO, Wisc. (WJFW)-Elcho was scheduled to host Wolf River Lutheran and Elcho was looking to stay in the winner column after their victory over Marion last game. While Wolf River Lutheran, an independent school was looking to secure their first win of the season.
However an unexpected change of events happened where Wolf River Lutheran was not able to make it out to Elcho. Instead of canceling the game, Lakeland Union’s JV team stepped up to the plate and took on Elcho. The Elcho Hornets didn’t take it easy on the T-birds and played a good game defensively.
Elcho wins this game 63-35.
Elcho is scheduled to play Wausaukee January 30th. Thanks again to Lakeland Union’s Junior Varsity team for being a good sport so the show could still go on.