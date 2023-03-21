The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSCW) has unanimously approved Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) and We energies' purchase of the Koshkonong Solar Energy Center in Dane County.
The Koshkonong Solar Energy Center features 300 megawatts (MW) of solar generation, which equals about 90,000 homes.
This is the largest renewable energy project in Wisconsin ever built.
The approval is a big step for WPS and its parent company WEC Energy Group to achieve their goal of investing $5.4 billion in renewable energy projects across the state.
According to WPS, the investments will help create a bright, sustainable future, while providing customers approximately $2 billion of savings over the next 20 years.
WPS and We Energies will own 90% of the project. Madison Gas and Electric will own the other 10%.
Construction on the project is expected to start later this year and be completed by the end of 2025.
“We appreciate the Commission and staff’s thorough review, and the Commission’s unanimous approval of this project. The Koshkonong Solar Energy Center is the largest renewable energy project in Wisconsin. This project is an important part of our plan to aggressively reduce greenhouse gas emissions while providing customers affordable, reliable and clean energy,” said Scott Lauber, president and CEO — WEC Energy Group. “Combining utility-scale solar with battery storage will allow us to extend the benefits of renewable energy and provide our customers sunshine after sunset.”
Submit story ideas to kcraft@wjfw.com