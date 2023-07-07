Wausau, WI. (WJFW)- Learning different cultures can be an eye-opening experience.
The ‘Laos to America Museum’ located in downtown Wausau is home to the largest collection of Lao and Hmong cultural artifacts in the country. The museum is filled with items that can teach people about the history of Laos.
“Our mission is to bring honor to the refugee experience," said Jim Harris the Founder of the Laos to America Museum.
The first Hmong refugees came to the United States in 1975, with subsequent settlements through the early 2000’s. Now The City of Wausau’s current population is 12% southeast Asian.
Founder of the Museum Jim Harris has visited Laos every year for over 20 years to help with bomb deactivation.
“At the end of every trip I’m looking for new artifacts to bring back to build this collection,” said Harris.
A cultural consultant at the museum and refugee herself Nasiah Herr says that being in the U.S. was a totally different experience.
“I still remember the first night I came into the Denver international Airport and I see all these beautiful city lights and I’m like oh my goodness I’m in heaven, never saw snow before in my life either,” said Herr.
Harris hopes that more people in the area come witness the museum and learn more about the culture.
“I’d love to have people from Rhinelander, or Crandon, or Mercer, or Medford come down through and to see our collection and build their understanding,” said Harris.
The museum has been open for 7 years and is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for all groups and individuals to come visit.