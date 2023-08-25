WABENO, Wis (WJFW)- A stop watch was needed to time how quickly the Laona/Wabeno Rebels were running plays on their first drive.
After three plays and about 30 seconds Walter Winkelman went up top and Senior Wide receiver Brady Shepard came down with it and took it the rest of the way for a 70 yard touchdown.
After a stop the rebels went right back to work, albeit at a slower pace. Winkelman rolled out and hit a crossing Colten Cooper and the junior went untouched for 55 yards to take a 14-0 lead.
Marion/Tigerton would slow down the rebel attack the rest of the night but they still had trouble stopping it.
Laona/Wabeno would go onto win 36-26 as they grab their first win as they look to return to the 8-man state semifinals for the third year in a row.
The Rebels will look to improve to 2-0 as they host Almond-Bancroft on August 31. Marion/Tigerton will look to grab their first win on September 1 as they host White Lake/Elcho.