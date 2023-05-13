LAONA, Wisc. (WJFW)- With the regular season starting to wind down in softball, games are starting to hold more weight. This is especially true in the Northern Lakes Conference, with two teams eying for a shot at the conference title: Crandon and Laona/Wabeno. The Cardinals were 8-3 overall and 7-1 in conference games, putting them in a tie for first place with the Rebels.
Laona/Wabeno was also 7-1 in conference games and 8-7 overall for this season. The Rebels have been hot lately, and are coming off of a three-game winning streak all against conference opponents, and were looking to finish out the season strong. However, Crandon has also been hot lately, coming in to this game fresh off of a five-game winning streak, including a sweep of conference opponents Goodman-Pembine and Three Lakes. So, something had to give in this conference showdown on a Saturday morning in Laona.
Like many games this season, Laona/Wabeno found themselves trailing after the top of the first inning. Teams just seem to jump on the Rebels and try to take them out early. However, Laona/Wabeno always finds a way to bounce back, and that's exactly what they did, winning this game 6-3. With the win, Laona/Wabeno clinches at least a share of the Northern Lakes Conference championship. The girls athletics for this year has now seen a conference championship in volleyball, basketball and now softball, completing the trifecta for Northern Lakes Conference supremacy in girls' team sports.
On top of clinching a conference championship for this season, Laona/Wabeno improves to 9-7 on the year and 8-1 in conference games. The Rebels also move up to outright first place in the conference, breaking the tie they previously held with Crandon. The win also improves Laona/Wabeno's current winning streak to four games.
With the loss, Crandon falls to 8-4 overall and 7-2 in conference games for this season. The Cardinals also fall to second place outright in the Northern Lakes Conference as a result. The loss also snaps a five-game winning streak for Crandon.
Laona/Wabeno will be in action again on Tuesday, when they host Goodman-Pembine in their season finale. If the Rebels win that game, they will clinch the conference championship outright. If they lose that game, they can still clinch outright conference champions with a Crandon loss to Florence.
Crandon will look to get back in the win column on Monday, when they host Antigo in a Northern Lakes-Great Northern Conference matchup in their home finale. They will then travel to Florence on Tuesday to take on the Bobcats in their season and conference finale.