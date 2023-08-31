WABENO, Wis. (WJFW)- Laona/Wabeno was able to start the year out 1-0 after taking down Marion/Tigerton Week 1 at home. The Rebels took down Marion/Tigerton 36-26 to get their first win on the season, and were looking to get another home win against a Central Conference team, this time on a Thursday.
Almond-Bancroft, while being 0-1, is not a team to be taken lightly. They have size, they have speed, and they have athleticism. Their lone loss this season came against Florence on the road, and it took an overtime showing to take them down.
The Rebels' defense was there, getting early stops to force a three and out on the opening drive. however, Almond-Bancroft had too big a team. Not just in numbers, but in size as well. With players like Emmitt Stiles, listed at 6'0" and 220 pounds taking direct snaps on the goal line and a 6'6," 220 pound Ayden Phillips catching the balls, it was hard to keep up with the Eagles, and they used their size to their advantage, taking this one 52-12.
With the win, Almond-Bancroft gets their first win of the season, and moves to .500 on the season, holding a 1-1 record. The Eagles will look to make it two wins in a row on Friday, September 8th, when they host their third Northern Borders Conference team of the season, Niagara, in their home opener.
Laona/Wabeno sufferers their first loss of the season, and fall to .500 as a result with a 1-1 record. The Rebels will look to get back on track to their winning ways on Friday, September 8th, when they host the two-time defending 8-Man football state champions Newman Catholic.