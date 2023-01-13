LAONA, Wi. (WJFW)- Gillett traveled to play Laona/Wabeno in hopes of getting back on track after falling to Crivitz last game. On the other hand, Laona/Wabeno is coming off of a win against Phillips. The Rebels came into this game 6-6, while the Tigers were 6-5.
It was a very competitive game with both teams coming out with good defense and offense. Carter Janesch scored the first points of the game with a nice two-pointer. Adam Seeber had an impressive night scoring two, three pointers in the first half to reclaim the lead for the Rebels. The Tigers didn't let the Rebels have it easy, Ben Matczak responded to Seeber’s three to tie the game at 10 with 11 minutes left in the first half.
Laona/Wabeno won this close game 58 to 53, that improves the Rebels team record to 7-6, while Gillett falls to 6-6.
Gillett travels again on Monday to play Wausaukee, while Laona/Wabeno has a quick turn around and will play Saturday at Coleman.