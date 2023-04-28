THREE LAKES, Wisc. (WJFW)- Laona/Wabeno's softball team has had an up and down season. They were undefeated in conference play, holding a 2-0 record in the Northern Lakes Conference. However, they are 1-6 in non-conference games. They started their season out going 1-6 in their first seven games, but turned it around by winning two straight games. Overall, Laona/Wabeno was 3-6 heading in to their matchup on Friday against Three Lakes.
Three Lakes has had an up and down season as well. The Bluejays held a 2-5 record overall and 1-1 record in the Northern Lakes Conference, looking to go over .500 in conference games with a win at home. They were able to snap a four-game losing streak on Thursday, taking down Elcho to get their first conference win of the season.
This game was close, and was tied at five going in to the 6th inning. Some great base running from Laona/Wabeno proved to be the difference maker in this game, as they went on to win this game 7-5.
Laona/Wabeno has now won three games in a row/ They improve their record to 4-6 overall and 3-0 in conference play. With the win, Laona/Wabeno breaks their tie with Crandon, and now own sole possession of first place in the Nothern Lakes Conference by 0.5 games.
Three Lakes falls to 2-6 on the season and 1-2 in conference play, and are now below .500 in the Northern Lakes Conference. The Bluejays have now lost six out of their last seven games.
Laona/Wabeno will look to make it four wins in a row on Saturday, when they travel to Athens in a matchup to see which Bluejay reigns supreme. Three Lakes will look to get back in the win column on Monday, when they host Crandon in a Northern Lakes Conference game.
Submit story ideas to smayer@wjfw.com