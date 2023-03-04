RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- The sectional final was Saturday afternoon for division five between Edgar and Laona/Wabeno. The Rebels have had a great run this season ending their regular season year 21-7. They also won the Northern Lakes Conference game. They've hit some minor blocks in the road but came into this game ready to make it to state.
"In the beginning of the year we started off very strong, and we ended up winning conference but after conference we had a couple of games where we didn't finish where we wanted to ," said Krawze. "But after those games we learned to work over those obstacles."
The wildcats on the other hand have also have a good season, completing their regular season 23-6. Laona/Wabeno came into this game with the top seed, and Edgar with the number two seed. These two teams played at Rhinelander High School, a neutral court for the state determinative game.
Edgar started strong offensively, putting four points on the board before Laona/Wabeno could score. Although the wildcats were putting up numbers while the Rebels were trailing, Laona/Wabeno would soon come back and separate themselves. The Rebels have multiple good point scorers such as Grace Krawze (12 pts), Malerie Krawze (12 pts), and Lily Terry (8pts). The Rebels claimed the first half of the game 24-14 over Edgar.
Furthermore, the Wildcats came out with lots of energy similar to the beginning of the game. They made up ground on the Rebels with Reagan Borchardt (13 pts) and Makayla Wirkus (8pts). The wildcats now trailing with nine points later in the second half. They have times to come back but foul trouble will lead the Rebels to the free throw line making it more difficult for the wildcats to catch up.
The Rebels ultimately take the sectional championship win 53-43 to secure their spot at the state championship.
This will be Laona/Wabeno's first time going to state since being combined. Wabeno went to state in 1982.
"Pride, so much pride, they've worked so hard and at times I'm a little unreasonable with my request as a coach," said Coach Harrison. "But they take it in strides and these are the days we bust our butts for this whole season."
The state tournament is March 9th-11th in Green Bay, Wisconsin.