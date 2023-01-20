CRANDON, Wisc. (WJFW)- There have been two teams this season that have stood above the rest in the Northern Lakes Conference for girls basketball: Crandon and Laona/Wabeno. The Cardinals were a perfect 13-0 on the season and 6-0 in conference play, while the Rebels are only a game behind with a 5-1 record, holding a 12-4 record overall. That one conference loss for Laona/Wabeno? A December loss to Crandon at Laona High School by a close score of 48-46, so the Rebels were looking for vengeance.
This game had high stakes. For one team, they were trying to stay perfect. For the other team, a shot at redemption and a share of the conference leaderboard. Just as anyone would have expected this game to go, it was a defensive battle. Both of these teams have been winning big this season, scoring more than 80 points in a game on multiple occasions. So, these teams only combining for 78 points between the two of them shows how strong the defense is for Crandon and Laona/Wabeno.
When the final buzzer went off, Laona/Wabeno was able to take down their conference rival on the road, winning this one 41-37 and getting the revenge they were looking for. This win ends the undefeated streak for Crandon and gives them their first conference loss of the season as well.
With the win, Laona/Wabeno improves their record to 13-4 on the season and 6-1 in conference play, tying them with Crandon for first place in the Northern Lakes Conference.
For Crandon, this is their first loss of the season, dropping them to 13-1 overall and 6-1 in conference play. With the loss, Crandon loses their outright first place in the Northern lakes Conference standings, and will have to settle for a tie with the team that just beat them.
Laona/Wabeno has a four-game winning streak now, and needed this win in the biggest way, because it was the start of a four-game road trip. Their next game will be on Tuesday at Elcho, where the Rebels will look to make it five wins in a row.
For the first time this season, Crandon will look to bounce back from a loss and get back in the win column. They'll look to get back to their winning ways when they travel to Three Lakes on Friday, Jan. 27.