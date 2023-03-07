LAONA,Wisc.(WJFW)- The WIAA girls basketball state championship is this weekend in Green Bay, Wisconsin. On Saturday, Laona/Wabeno made history being the first girls basketball team since becoming a combined school to make it to state. This victory was over Edgar High School with a final score of 53-43. The rebels have had an impressive year leading up to the state game, finishing the regular season with a 21-7 record. They clawed through the tournament play rounds and finally secured their spot to state.
"We're literally making history right now," said Kaylyn Larock. "Just thinking about that and it is senior year and my last game is going to be on the rush floor. I think that makes it a lot less sad."
The road to state hasn't always been easy for them. The team dealt with losses and injuries throughout the season. This put a strain on the team mentally and physically to keep going.
"We were beat up at the beginning of December," said Coach Harrison. "We got hit with the injury bug and from there until really the end of the year, we had a bunch of nagging injuries."
Many teams are known for their "star" player and they lean on that. However, Laona/Wabeno has many tops scorers that the team can rely on when needed. Many of the top scorers will be out scored by their own teammate in a game which is a good problem to have.
"Our strength is our balance," said Coach Harrison. "We have anybody who can go off and score 15-20 points. We have eight out of nine girls who play a lot and have been in double digits this year at some point."
"We're very diverse," said Larock. "We have a lot of girls who are able to step up to the plate so when one player is having an off night, we have more girls who can step up and take their place."
Laona/Wabeno leaves for Green Bay Thursday morning after a pep rally and school send off. Their first round is March 10th against Blair-Taylor.