Laona School Feast

LAONA, Wis (WJFW) – Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) dates back to 1965 and provides federal grants to school districts to ensure every student has an opportunity to succeed. Title 6 of the law outlines how funding is provided to districts to support tribal children.
The Laona School District has an average enrollment of 300 students and each year they are seeing more tribal children. On Friday, they held a feast for administrators, parents, and students to talk about how to better support those children.
Jason Bertrand is the principal of Laona high school and hopes the feast draws more people to these conversations. Bertrand said, “We have meetings like this every year, and it’s maybe 4 or 5 people show up. That’s why we’re so excited this time because we didn’t have anyone RSVP but we’re expecting over 100 people to show and to have some great communication between us all.”
The feast included fry bread tacos, wild rice soup, and a dessert made with wild rice maple syrup and berries. Following the feast, people were asked to share their thoughts about what is going well, what could be improved, and how to be more inclusive for everyone.