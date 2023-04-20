Laona School District tackling teacher shortage

LAONA, Wis. (WJFW) - The National Education Association estimates there's a shortage of roughly 300,000 teachers and staff across the U.S. rural areas are especially in need and rural areas are especially in need. For the past decade, the Laona School District has noticed a trend. "The teaching profession if we had an open position, we would get 20, 30, 40 applications," said Jason Bertrand where nowadays if we have a teaching if we have a teaching position, we may get one or none," he added. Principal Jason Bertrand says there are a lot of factors for why there is a decrease in teachers applying, however he believes that the main reason is the lack of housing in the area.
"If someone wants to come over and work here in Laona we have three teachers that live in Antigo, one teacher that live in the Upper Peninsula we have teachers coming from everywhere and staff," said Bertrand. On the bright side, Laona School District is currently fully staffed, sometimes even landing applicants from bigger areas. "We have been able to hire one or two unicorns once in a while, but this person just comes out of nowhere and they’re amazing like how are you not picked up from somewhere else," said Jason. "They just want to get up into this area and just slow things and move in a rural area," he added.
Maggie Nowicki is a new 4th grade teacher having moved all the way from Burlington. She says being able to connect with each student is the biggest difference from the city. "I like that I get to work really closely with my class all of the time and its just us and our family and “I guess if you want to call us that” and there’s only 18 rather than 30," said Maggie Nowicki. Bertrand hopes to keep finding teachers like Nowicki to continue making an impact in the area. "I love this school district," said Maggie. "I really do feel like the teachers are a community together and even going out of the actual school building that your still and your still apart of the community and you as a teacher matter," said Nowicki.
