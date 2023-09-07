A Laona man was arrested Wednesday after more than 5 grams of meth were found in his vehicle. A Forest County sheriff's deputy performed a traffic stop at around 10:17pm Wednesday night on highway 32 in Wabeno.
57-year-old Kurt Riecss of Laona was driving a U-Haul and made a traffic violation. The Forest County K9 unit was deployed and gave a positive alert. A search of the vehicle led to locating 5.55 grams of meth, several prescription pills, 3 firearms, drug paraphernalia and a large amount of cash.
Riecss was arrested and booked into the Forest County Jail for operating while under the influence of a controlled substance, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of schedule I and II prescription drugs, possession of prescription pills without a valid prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony bail jumping.
