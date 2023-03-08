Laona brings mental health services to school setting

LAONA, Wis (WJFW) – The Laona School District is making sure their students have access to appropriate mental health services.
It’s because of a lack of available children’s mental health services in the surrounding Forest County area. Services which are available have lengthy wait-lists, and parents are often required to travel to find appropriate services for their children.
Kimberley Welk is a licensed Marriage and Family counselor based out of Green Bay, but has provided mental health services in a school setting since 2019. Once the COVID-19 Pandemic hit, those services went to telehealth (video/phone based) instead of in person.
It’s telehealth’s technology that allows clinicians from Welk & Associates to provide services in eight school districts in Northeastern Wisconsin, including Laona and Goodman/Armstrong Creek. Currently, there are 3 days students can schedule times with a clinician, and about 5-8 students a day use the service.
Kimberley says, “It’s actually one of our smaller schools, so the fact that they use an entire day, speaks volumes to not only the need for mental health care with our children and adolescents in the state of Wisconsin but it also speaks to the commitment of the school district of ensuring their students get what they need.
Once a month, Kimberley and her staff travel roughly 100 miles once a month to provide in person services in the schools.