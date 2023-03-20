LANGLADE COUNTY (WJFW) - The Langlade County Jail is asking the public for information about an inmate that did not return back to jail from a Huber work release.
Carlos A. Roche, 45, left the Langlade County Jail during the afternoon on Mar. 17 and did not return. Roche is serving a revoked sentence for bail jumping and was granted Huber Law release privileges.
Roche is 5'11" and weighs 210 with brown eyes and gray hair. Roche has a tattoo on the right side of his neck.
Anyone with information can contact the Langlade County Sheriff's Office at (715)-627-6411, option 1, or the Langlade County Crime Stoppers at (715)-627-6245
Submit story ideas to kcraft@wjfw.com