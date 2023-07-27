ANTIGO, Wis. (WJFW) - Summertime brings all kinds of outdoor activities for people to enjoy; and county fairs fill excitement levels for people of all ages.
Many fairs are set up this weekend and are ready to attract thousands of people. “We’ve got a lot to offer up in the Northwoods and we just wanna really showcase that to people who come up here," said Rhonda Klement the Fair Coordinator at the Langlade County Fair."
The Langlade County fair begins Thursday July 27th, and will run through Sunday July 30th. The fair is expecting to see thousands of visitors throughout the weekend.
“We’ve been adding additional parking, we’ve been we got another whole lot for parking trying to make it just more accessible for everyone to come in. We’ve added more areas for people to sit down in the shade this year because we know the heat is gonna be a problem for us this year,” said Klement.
Safety has always been a top priority and will continue to be, so that every guest can enjoy their time at the fair.
“We’ve had AMP amusements now, I’ve been doing the coordinating for 19 years and they’ve been here as long as I’ve been here, they have 2 state inspectors who own the carnival themselves, so we feel very confident that their carnival and their inspections are top notch," said Klement.
There will be rides, comedians, magicians, a demolition derby, live music, animals and much more.
“Just seeing the families doing something together kinda makes all the hard work worth it," said Klement.
The fair is located in Antigo off of route 45 and admission is free. Anyone who would like to volunteer can visit the fairs main office.