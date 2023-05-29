ANTIGO, Wis (WJFW) – The Langlade County Highway Department has a new facility. The new building was dedicated Friday May 26th and to celebrate, the office held an open house. Warren Wagner is the chairperson of the Highway and Airport Committee for Langlade County. He says the project is dedicated to Rich Wiegert who was a committee member who worked on the project for over 8 years, but tragically died and did not see the completed project. Rich’s mother and children were on hand for the dedication and open house. Antigo Police Chaplin Dick Kendall offered a prayer at the dedication. Kendall prayed for, “A safety consciousness on the part of each employee, an awareness at all times that we must function with a safety-first attitude always, to assure that we are there for our families going forward.”
Wagner said the planning stages of the project began in 2019 but supply chain delays and minor hiccups delayed the project’s completion.