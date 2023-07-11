ANTIGO - Langlade County is currently experiencing a major disruption to their 911 services.
On a Facebook post, the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office described the situation as a catastrophic software failure. All phone lines to the dispatch center are currently non-functioning, and 911 calls are being rerouted.
The county has released a temporary phone number, 715-610-4337, for assistance. The office is also asking that people monitor the Langlade County Sheriff's Office Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LangladeSheriff/ for updates on the outage.