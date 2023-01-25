MARATHON CO. (WJFW) - One lane on State Highway 29 will be closed this morning to clean up logs in the median that were lost after a logging truck overturned on Tuesday.
The passing lane on Highway 29 West from County Highway S to Lumber Falls Rd in the Town of Rib Falls. The closure will start at 8:30 this morning and according to the Marathon County Sheriff's Office, the closure is anticipated to last three hours.
A logging truck was overturned on Tuesday, and logs were lost from the truck and were in the median. The closure will allow crews to clean up the logs.
No injuries were reported as a result of the overturned truck, and the logging truck has since been removed from the scene.
The Marathon County Sheriff's Office encourages all drivers traveling in the affected area to allow for extra time, watch for slowing traffic and be mindful of personnel working in the area.
Submit story ideas to kcraft@wjfw.com