LAND O' LAKES, Wis. (WJFW) - Snowmobiling season may be coming to an end, but it has been great for the Frosty Snowmobile Club in Land O' Lakes. There are over 300 members in the club and emphasizing safety was the number one goal. Classes have been full throughout the year, putting out safety videos and encouraging to "ride right" Phil Mendham the president of Frosty Snowmobile Club said this year the snow has been consistent in Northern Wisconsin. "Snowmobiling in Land O' Lakes and all of the Northwoods has probably been one of the best years we have had," said Phil Mendham. "We had snow early, its very important to get that Christmas, New Years week a lot of people are on vacation that week," said Phil. Mother nature was kind of a bummer presidents day weekend but she’s more than made up for it lately," he added.
Mendham says that Land O' Lakes pride their-selves on maintaining trails at the top of Wisconsin. This allows snowmobilers to experience the different areas of the Northwoods as well as the U-P. "Every club does a great job including our trail boss grooming everyday seven days a week and keeps smooth trails," said Mendham. "People love the nature the beauty and they keep coming back, people around here are nice to snowmobilers and the snowmobilers are nice to us," he said.
Submit story ideas to mqawee@wjfw.com