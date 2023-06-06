LAND O’ LAKES, Wis (WJFW) – A Land O’ Lakes man appeared on Wheel Of Fortune for a week of Star Wars themed shows. Dana Joel Nicholson grew up watching Wheel of Fortune with his grandparents. Recently, he’s been watching the show with his aunt and she noticed his knack for solving the puzzles. She encouraged him to try out to be a contestant. Nicholson says, “I couldn’t believe it but I sent it off on Thursday at 6-o-clock and by like 9:30pm I had a reply in my inbox.”
He was chosen for the shows and asked to be out in Los Angeles to film the show. Dana Joel then booked a flight, and his journey began. Unfortunately Dana Joel’s travels did not go well., Nicholson says, “I ended up getting strep throat right before I was supposed to be getting on that plane. So I had to bump my original flight back.” Once he rescheduled the flight, the trip was back on track. Again, things took a turn, Nicholson says, “When I got to Rhinelander, 48 hours before I was supposed to be at that studio, is when we had one of those wonderful snowstorms. And they cancelled my flight, out of Rhinelander, so it was a mad dash I had a little bit of a planes, trains and automobiles situation.”
Once he made it to Los Angeles, he met all the other contestants and said they bonded instantly.
Nicholson says, “One of my favorite things about the whole experience, to be quite honest, are the other people that I’ve met that were the contestants.”
Nicholson continued, “the cash is great, the prize is great, but that camaraderie and that bond with these new folks in my life is pretty much the icing on the cake, that’s been, probably my favorite thing to bring home from this thing.”