WASHINGTON - The house of Representatives has passed a bill designed to hold land management agencies accountable for mismanaging the amount of wildfire fuel in U.S. forests.
The bill introduced by Representative Tom Tiffany would require the secretaries of Agriculture and the Interior to carry out yearly reports on the acres of wildfire fuel reduction the agencies treated in the past year. This comes after reports of years of the U.S. Forest Service inflating the number of reduction efforts done to prevent wildfires.
Representative Tiffany says that mismanagement played a large part in the Caldor fire that burned over 220,000 acres in California in 2021.
“They knew, the forest service knew, that it was time that these treatments needed to be put in place, and they weren't, and a community was destroyed.” Tiffany told the House of Representatives.
The ACRES Act will now head to U.S. Senate for a vote.