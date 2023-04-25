MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)- The Lakeland Union girl's soccer team had a phenomenal season last year, winning the Great Northern Conference and making it all the way to the state semi-finals. This season, however, they lost a lot of seniors to graduation, and have to start from scratch. That doesn't seem to bother the T-Birds, though, as they have managed to pick up right where they left off, going 4-1 in their first five games to start the season, including going 2-0 in the Great Northern Conference.
That lead them to a home conference game against Medford, where the raiders were looking to play spoiler to the T-Birds' quest for a repeat of GNC champs. Medford came into this matchup with a 1-5 record, earning their first victory of the season on Friday in a home win against Wausau East. In conference, play, though, they were still looking for their first win of the season, as the Raiders held a 0-1 conference record going in to their Tuesday night road contest against the defending GNC champs.
This game featured a lot of action in the first half, but no scoring. The offense was there for the T-Birds, but Medford goalkeeper Sophia Brunner was able to keep it scoreless heading in to halftime. In the second half, however, the T-Birds were able to break the tie and get an insurance goal on top of that from Josie Wentland and Alyson Lazaroff, her second in two games, to give Lakeland Union the 2-0 win.
Credit freshman goalkeeper Ava Evenhouse with the clean sheet, and the T-Birds are on a three-game winning streak. They improve to 5-1 on the season, and remain undefeated in Great Northern Conference games, now holding a 3-0 record in the GNC, tying them for first place with Rhinelander. Those two teams will square off on Thursday at Lakeland Union, where the winner will stand alone atop of the Great Northern Conference leaderboard.
Medford falls to 1-6 on the season and 0-2 in the Great Northern Conference. they'll look to get back to their winning ways and secure their first conference win of the season on Thursday, when they travel to Antigo to take on the Red Robins.