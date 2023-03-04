MEDFORD, Wisc. (WJFW)- The second-seeded Lakeland Union girls basketball team took on the top-seeded Menomonie on Saturday in Medford in their WIAA Sectional Final. The winner of this game goes to the WIAA State Championship Tournament in Green Bay next week. The stakes may be high, but the T-Birds had history with the Mustangs. Lakeland Union met Menomonie last year in the very same round, where the Mustangs ended their season and went on to State. So, Lakeland Union was out for revenge.
The T-Birds came into this matchup riding a nice 10-game win streak, holding a 21-6 record on the season. Lakeland Union also finished the regular season as undefeated Great Northern Conference champions. They earned the second-seed in their region, giving them a first-round bye. In their first playoff game, they took down Wausau East 89-38, then won the WIAA Regional Championship after beating Merrill 66-25. Then, in the Sectional Semi-Finals, they took down the top-seeded New London team 77-46, setting up a Regional Final with Menomonie, with the winner advancing to State.
Menomonie, on the other hand, was a one-seed in their region. The Mustangs finished the regular season with a 19-8 record, going 8-6 in the Big Rivers Conference, ending in third place. They went into this game with a five-game winning streak. Menomonie also had a first-round bye in the playoffs, and took down Hayward 56-31 in their first playoff game, then beating La Crosse Central 70-55 in the WIAA Regional Final. Then, the Mustangs took down Tomah 56-31, setting up a rematch with Lakeland Union in Medford with the WIAA Sectional Championship on the line.
The early game butterflies were present for Lakeland Union, as the T-Birds started this game with multiple turnovers that Menomonie capitalized off of. However, the T-Birds bounced back, and Julianna Ouimette was able to take over and give Lakeland Union the lead right back. After a back-and-forth first half, Menomonie came into the locker rooms up 26-25.
In the second half, Julianna Ouimette proved why her name is in the conversation for Miss Wisconsin Basketball. The T-Birds' all-time leading scorer took over in the second half, and gave Lakeland Union a chance to stay in this game. The second half consisted of haymakers from both teams, giving it everything they got, with leads changing back-and-forth until the very end. The crescendo of the game came with 14 seconds left, when freshman Ava Evenhouse grabbed an offensive rebound and drew a foul while down by one-point. Evenhouse then sank both free throws to give Lakeland Union the 60-59 lead with 12 seconds to go. Moments like this are supposed to be for team leaders and seniors, but Evenhouse was able to step up and be the hero as a freshman.
"I kept it still," said Evenhouse. "I just prayed through the whole thing. I knew that it was God's plan if it goes in, and that kept me calm."
Then, in the final possession, Lakeland Union was able to force a miss, with Evenhouse forcing the pressure on the final shot, and Julianna Ouimette coming up with the game-winning rebound. After an electric game, Lakeland Union came away with the 60-59 win to advance to their first State tournament appearance in 30 years.
After four years of blood, sweat and tears, Julianna Ouimette, one of the most decorated athletes in school history, finally gets to go to the big dance. Once the moment hit, she was overwhelmed with emotion.
"I can't believe it," said Julianna. "It's so exciting. I just broke down crying immediately. We're going to state. We have been working for this. All last year we worked for this, and we fell a little short. This year, it was our goal the whole year. From the first game on, we were like, 'Alright, everything we do is preparing us for state,' and we're here now."
Julianna Ouimette wasn't the only one that's spent years to get to this moment. Her mother and head coach Melissa Ouimette finally gets to see both of her daughters as well as her players that she spent years of investment pay off.
"When they were little, nine, 10 years old, I told them, 'You guys are special. We can do this. We need a group of girls to come together and work hard,'" said Melissa. "That's what they did."
With the win, Lakeland Union improves to 22-6 on the season, and now hold a conference, regional and sectional championship. The T-Birds also improve their current winning streak to 11 games. Menomonie's season comes to an end with the loss, and the Mustangs were still able to secure a regional championship trophy before being eliminated.
Lakeland Union will make the trip to Green Bay next week, where they will play their state semi-finals game on Thursday at the Resch Center.