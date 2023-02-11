MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)- The Great Northern Conference runs through Lakeland Union in girls basketball, there is no doubt about that. The T-Birds were 10-0 in conference games and 15-6 overall on the season. Earlier this season, Julianna Ouimette broke the school's all-time career points record, and her sister, Kristina, looks like she's going to give her a run for the scoring crown in a few years. it seems as if everything has gone right for the T-Birds this season, and that they have checked off every box on their list of goals that they had for this season. That is, every goal except for two. The T-Birds still have a conference and state title on their minds, and could achieve one of those goals with a win against Rhinelander on home on Friday.
Rhinelander also had a girl on their team reach an impressive scoring milestone. Senior Ava Lamers scored her 1,000th career point on Tuesday in the Hodags' win against Medford. While Lamers said that the milestone was great, she was laser-focused on ending the T-Birds four-game winning streak and ruining their perfect conference record. The Hodags sat at 9-12 overall on the season, and 6-4 in conference play, sitting in fourth place in the Great Northern Conference.
The game was somewhat close at halftime, with Rhinelander achieving their team goal of staying within 15 points of Lakeland Union before heading into the locker room. However, the second half is where the T-Birds really opened up. Lakeland Union put on a master-class of scoring to fly away with the 74-27 win.
That win makes it five in a row for Lakeland Union, and they've won nine out of their last 10 games. More importantly, it clinches them the Great Northern Conference championship outright. The T-Birds improve to 16-6 on the season, and 11-0 in conference play, making them one win away from winning out in the Great Northern Conference. Lakeland Union will have their chance to complete the GNC gauntlet on February 17th when they host Northland Pines.
The Hodags drop to 9-13 overall this season and 6-5 in conference games with the loss. However, Rhinelander is still in fourth place in the Great Northern Conference standings despite the loss. The Hodags' final conference game of the season will be February 17th when they travel to Antigo to take on the Red Robins.
Rhinelander will be at home on Tuesday for their next game when they take on SPASH in a Valentine's Day classic at the Jim.
Lakeland Union will look to make it six wins in a row when they travel to Wausau to take on Wausau East on Thursday.