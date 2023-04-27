MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)- Lakeland Union hosted Rhinelander in girls soccer on Thursday, in one of the season's most anticipated matchups. Both teams are undefeated in the Great Northern Conference, and share spot at the top of the leaderboard. That was all going to change when these teams squared-off at Lakeland Union High School on a rainy Thursday night.
Both teams have had stellar seasons so far. Rhinelander had a shaky start to their season, starting off with two losses. However, they were able to adapt and overcome adversity, rallying off five-straight wins, which included three conference wins. During that winning streak, the Hodags outscored their opponents 31-1. In Great Northern Conference games, Rhinelander has outscored their opponents 21-0, which is why they are one of the best teams in the GNC. Coming in to their matchup with Lakeland Union, Rhinelander held a 5-2 overall record and a perfect 3-0 record in the Great Northern Conference.
Their opponents, Lakeland Union, have also had to overcome adversity this season. The T-Birds won the Great Northern Conference last year, beating out Rhinelander by 0.5 games. After that, they went on to win their Regional and Sectional finals on their way to a state tournament bid. However, they lost a lot of seniors to graduation, and had to adapt to an almost completely new lineup this year. But, the T-Birds found a way. They started their season off with two wins, before dropping their lone game to Ashland on April 14th. All that loss did was anger the T-Birds, because they responded with three-straight wins, not allowing a single goal in those games. Coming in to their home game with Rhinelander, Lakeland Union was 5-1 overall and, just like their opponent, a perfect 3-0 in the Great Northern Conference.
Both of these teams were neck and neck all season long last year, being separated by only 0.5 games. So, when Lakeland Union made it all the way to state, Rhinelander had a chip on their shoulder. They were hoping to spoil the T-Birds' chance at a repeat in their house and in front of their families, according to senior midfielder Aubrey Younker. The history, the rivalry and the dominance these two teams have shown all season long is why this game was easily one of the more anticipated this season.
The game itself was a dominant defensive battle. Rhinelander is known for their high scoring wins this season, but have also had multiple shutouts thanks to junior goalie Mya Krouze. While Rhinelander is known for their offense, Lakeland Union is known for their defense led by senior and team captain Callie Ullius and freshman goalie Ava Evenhouse. In the first half, both Evenhouse and Krouze were making phenomenal stops left and right. However, in the 31st minute, Taylor Heleniak scored a goal on an assist from Alyson Lazaroff to put the T-Birds up 1-0, which remained the score going in to the half.
In the second half, Rhinelander tried everything to put goals on the board and tie it up. A barrage of shots from the dynamic Hodag duo of Ava Lamers and Sophie Miljevich made Evenhouse's job of keeping goals away a nightmare. However, Evenhouse was able to overcome that nightmare and do just that. A clean sheet from the freshman means the T-Birds were able to defend their home field, their shot at an undefeated conference record and their shot at reapeating as conference champions, as they took down Rhinelander 1-0.
With the win, Lakeland Union extends their winning streak to four games, and are now 6-1 on the season. But, more importantly, the T-Birds are now 4-0 in the Great Northern Conference, and stand alone at the top of the conference leaderboard. The T-Birds managed to take down their rival at home and remain undefeated in the Great Northern Conference with the win.
Rhinelander falls to 5-3 on the season, and suffer their first conference loss this season. The loss snaps Rhinelander's five-game winning streak, and break their tie for first place in the conference. In Great Northern Conference games, Rhinelander is now 3-1 on the season.
Lakeland Union will look to make it five wins in a row on Tuesday, when they travel to Antigo for a Great northern Conference meeting with the Red Robins. Rhinelander will look to get back in the win column on Tuesday, when they travel to Mosinee for a tough conference matchup on the road.