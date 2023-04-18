RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Lakeland Union traveled to Rhinelander to play the Hodags. Rhinelander is 4 and 7 while Lakeland Union 2 and 4. Both teams were needing a win after losing their last couple of games.
Lakeland Union's Saylor Timmerman has a great arm and made her impact early. She struck out 5 Rhinelander players in the first inning. However Rhinelander was leading the game 2 to nothing for 3 full innings. The T-birds storm back and take the lead in the 5th inning making the score 6 to 2.
The T-birds hang on to this lead and take the win 6 to 2. Lakeland improves their season to 3 and 4. They look to play Mosinee on April 20th.
Rhinelander's record falls to 4 and 8. They play Medford April 20th.