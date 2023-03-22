MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)- High school softball season is right around the corner in the state of Wisconsin, with the first big tournament of the year in the Northwoods happening Thursday in Rhinelander at the Hodag Dome.
Lakeland Union is preparing to make a run at the Great Northern Conference title, and can do so behind their ace pitcher, Saylor Timmerman.
Only a Sophomore, Timmerman is one of the best pitchers in the state, and is looking to establish herself as one of the top players in the country as well. She finished her Freshman season strong, and is looking to ride that momentum into her second year.
"It was just fun," said Timmerman. "Just going out and throwing strikes, and just competing with girls in the conference as a young, freshman pitcher."
Timmerman has established herself as a force to be reckoned with in the pitcher's circle. In her Freshman year, she threw a perfect game with 18 strikeouts against the T-Birds' rival, Rhinelander.
"That game was pretty fun," said Timmerman. "It was super cool to have my sister behind the plate. We were fired up, we were playing Rhinelander, our rival, so we were just super hyped."
After a phenomenal Freshman season, colleges are starting to take notice. However, it isn't just any colleges, schools with top-tier Division-1 programs are inviting Timmerman out for visits. Some of the schools showing interest are Oklahoma, Arizona State, Florida State, Georgia, Wisconsin, Notre Dame and Stanford. Those schools have combined for seven national championships since 2011. Being a small town girl, Timmerman is excited to be able to get this kind of recognition.
"There's not many girls from Wisconsin that go play at big Power 5 schools," said Timmerman. "It's honestly surreal just to have such big coaches know you're name and come to your game and watch you."
Lakeland Union Head Coach Whitney Tornow is grateful to have an ace like Saylor on her team, and expects her to lead the group of mostly Freshmen and Sophomores to a solid season.
"It's awesome," said Tornow. "To have someone like that on the mound everyday, that right there just puts us mounds ahead of everybody else."
The T-Birds have their first big test of the season coming up, with the tournament at the Hodag Dome to kick off the season. Coach Tornow is excited to see how her team will play in their first game.
"It'll be an interesting first game," said Tornow. "We've been practicing really hard and hopefully we come out ahead."
Lakeland Union's first game of the tournament will be Thursday at around 6:30 p.m. against Kingsford (MI.).