MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)- Both Lakeland Union and Merrill boys basketball needed a win in the biggest way possible. The T-Birds were on a five-game losing streak, while Merrill was on a three-game skid. They went head-to-head on Thursday, where one losing streak was guaranteed to end in this Great Northern-Wisconsin Valley Conference crossover battle. Lakeland Union was 6-8 on the season, while Merrill was 5-8 overall.
Lakeland Union had a hot start to this game, going on a 15-4 run in the first few minutes of the first half. They got that host start and didn't look back, as the T-Birds went on to win it 77-62, ending their five-game losing streak.
Brayden Wiczek led all scorers that game with 24 points on the night. Will Fortier was close behind with 18 points. For Merrill, their leading scorer was Tyson Glisch, who dropped 18 points in the loss.
This win improves Lakeland Union's record to 7-8 on the season. Merrill falls to 5-9 with the loss, and their losing streak is now up to four games.
The T-Birds will be back in action on Tuesday, hosting Tomahawk in a big time Great Northern Conference game at home. They'll be looking to get back to .500 on the season, and get their second conference win as well.
Merrill will look to end their winning streak when they travel down to Wausau to take on Wausau East just one day later in a Wisconsin Valley Conference game. Tip-off for that game will be on Friday at 7:15 p.m., and Merrill can sneak into fourth place in their conference standings with a win.
