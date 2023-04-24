MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)- Lakeland Union's girls soccer team is looking to duplicate their success that they achieved last season. In the 2022 season, the T-Birds won the Great Northern Conference and made it all the way to the state tournament. This season, they've had a solid start. The T-Birds were 3-1 heading in to their non-conference matchup against Washburn, and 2-0 in conference play, making them tied for first in the Great Northern Conference standings.
The T-Birds' opponent, Washburn, is coming off of an impressive 10-0 win against Heart O'North Conference opponent Spooner on Saturday, which was their first win of the season. Overall, they were 1-1-1 heading in to their matchup with the T-Birds on Monday, locked in at .500.
The defense was on point for both teams, as the game was scoreless going in to half time. However, Lakeland Union was able to score the only goal of the game in the 47th minute, off of a PK from Alyson Lazaroff to give them the 1-0 win.
Lakeland Union improves to 4-1 on the season with the win, and have now won two games in a row. They'll look to make it three-straight win on Tuesday when they host Medford in a Great Northern Conference matchup.
Washburn falls to 1-2-1 on the season with the loss. They will look to get back in the win column when they host Hayward on Tuesday, for a Heart O'North Conference matchup with the Hurricanes.
