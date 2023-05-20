MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)- It was the perfect morning for a Great Northern Conference baseball rivalry game to decide which team takes the fourth place finish. Rhinelander traveled to Minocqua to play Lakeland Union for their second time this season. The Hodags had an overall regular season record of 6-11 while Lakeland Union were 7-12. Rhinelander was coming off a doubleheader sweep against Tomahawk, while Lakeland Union got swept in a doubleheader against Northland Pines. But none of that matters in their game Saturday morning against each other. The Lakeland Union T-birds took the victory over Rhinelander in their first match up earlier in the season, 5-4. Each team knew it would be a low scoring, defensive game that they were both prepared for.
In the bottom of the first inning, the T-birds got the job done early with two bases loaded, and pitcher Will Fortier securing the teams first RBI-Single. They used that same momentum when Nate Ariola was up to bat, as he hit a ground ball and Rhinelander's defense focused on him instead of Logan Gray Ives securing another run for the T-birds. Rhinelander woke up and got heavy defensively with good play making and dynamic pitching. However, it takes more than some good plays here and there to win games. The Hodags needed to score as they were already in the fifth inning by now. Pitcher; Max Ratty is up to bat as he secures an RBI-Single scoring, James Heck to give the Hodags a fighting chance putting on the board 2-1.
But this is Minocqua, the home of the T-birds and they defended their soil by taking this game 2-1. Winning this game secured them a fourth place finish in the GNC.
Coach Anderson was pleased with the win and fourth place GNC finish.
"Rivalry game everyone knows what needs to happen," said Anderson. "One of our favorite things to do is come out and compete and beat the Hodags so to get them twice this year was super exciting for us."
Lakeland Union will headed to Chequamegon Monday for their last regular season game. Rhinelander will host Wausau East on Monday.