MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)- Lakeland Union and Mosinee girls basketball have some history together. Both of these teams have been fighting for Great Northern Conference supremacy for years now. Mosinee won the conference title last year, but Lakeland Union ended their season in the playoffs. In their first matchup of this season for the two teams, Lakeland Union won that one in Mosinee 80-46. In conference play, Lakeland Union was 5-0 and Mosinee was 5-1 before their matchup on Friday, so the separation was only half a game between the two teams for first place. Overall, The T-Birds were 9-5, while Mosinee was 7-7, looking to get above .500 on the season.
Before this game, Lakeland Union honored guard Julianna Ouimette, who scored her 2,000th point a few weeks ago, by giving her a decorative ball. The team celebrated with her, as well as her coaching staff, led by head coach and mother of Julianna, Melissa, who was proud to see her daughter add yet another milestone to her legacy. With over 2,000 points under her belt, Julianna adds to her current record of most career points scored in Lakeland Union basketball history.
This game featured as much action as you'd expect, with Mosinee firing on all cylinders early on, trying to get their revenge. However, Lakeland Union, led by the Ouimette sisters and Lily Fortier, were able to slow them down and get the job done. The T-Birds went on to win this game 61-31 to remain undefeated in Great Northern Conference play.
With the win, Lakeland Union improves to 10-5 on the season, and 6-0 in conference play. They also are yet to be beaten at home this season, and are currently on a three-game winning streak, so the T-Birds look as unstoppable as ever. Mosinee falls to 7-8 on the season, falling one game under .500 overall. In conference play, Mosinee falls to 5-2, tying them with Antigo for second in the Great Northern Conference.
Lakeland Union will look to keep their winning streak alive when they travel to Wausau for a matchup with Wausau East on Monday. Mosinee will look to get back in the win column when they host Antigo in a Great Northern Conference game on January 20th. The winner of that game will take sole possession of second place in the Great Northern Conference standings.