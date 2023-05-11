MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)- Lakeland Union's quest for a repeat as Great Northern Conference champions has gone well this season. The T-Birds are 9-1 overall and 6-0 in conference games, sitting in first place in the Great Northern Conference by two games over Rhinelander, whom they've already beaten this year. The T-Birds are also on a seven-game winning streak heading into their home conference matchup on Thursday.
The team they faced on Thursday, Northland Pines, was no joke. The Eagles are 5-3 this season, and 3-3 in conference play, making them currently tied for third place in the Great Northern Conference standings with Medford. Northland Pines is also on a two-game winning streak heading into their matchup, taking down Hayward and Antigo at home by a combined score of 10-0.
The first half featured two quick goals by Josie Wentlund to put the T-Birds up 2-0. both of those goals were shot from similar spots, but crosses the goal line in different ways. The first goal looked like it was initially stopped by Northland pines goalkeeper Isabella Chuckel, but the referee saw it cross the line, resulting in a goal. The second goal, shot from almost the exact same spot, was placed in the perfect position, and left no doubt that it was a goal and Lakeland Union took a 2-0 lead.
The second half was more of a defensive battle. No goals were scored from either team, and Lakeland Union held on to win it 2-0. Credit freshman goalkeeper Ava Evenhouse with another clean sheet for the T-Birds.
Lakeland Union improves to 10-1 overall this season, and 7-0 in conference play, and the T-Birds remain undefeated in the Great Northern Conference. The win also extends Lakeland Union's winning streak to eight games in a row.
Northland Pines falls to 5-4 on the season and 3-4 in conference play, dropping them below .500 in the Great Northern Conference. The loss also snaps the Eagles' two-game winning streak, and breaks the tie they had with Medford for third place in the conference. As a result, Northland Pines is now in fourth place in the Great Northern Conference standings.
Lakeland Union will look to make it nine wins in a row on Friday, when they travel to Schofield to take on Tomah at D.C. Everest Middle School. Northland Pines will look to get back in the win column on Tuesday when they host Rhinelander in a Great Northern Conference matchup.