MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)- Lakeland Union is looking to ride the Great Northern Conference gauntlet this season and win every single conference game. Currently, they are 9-0 in the Great Northern Conference, and looking to win their 10th game and stay at the top of the leaderboard. The T-Birds are also on a four-game winning streak heading into their matchup with Tomahawk on Tuesday.
Tomahawk, on the other hand, is still looking for their first conference win. The Hatchets are 0-10 in the Great Northern Conference, and were looking to shock the Northwoods with a win over the top team in the GNC. Overall, the T-Birds are 14-6 on the season, while the Hatchets hold a 5-15 record.
Julianna Ouimette came into this game the all-time career leader in steals in state history, and she was adding on to her record on Tuesday. Ouimette started the game out hot defensively, stealing the ball three times, with all of those forced turnovers leading to points. That defensive play helped her team go on to win this game 84-31.
This win makes it five in a row for Lakeland Union, and secures them their 10th conference win. The T-Birds are still in first place in the Great Northern Conference, and move up to 10-0 in GNC games and 15-6 overall on the season.
Tomahawk falls to 5-16 on the season and 0-11 in Great Northern Conference games. The Hatchets are still looking to get their first conference win of the season, and will have one more opportunity to get it.
Lakeland Union will look to improve their winning streak to six games when they travel to Rhinelander to take on the Hodags on Friday. This is their second to last conference game, with their final opportunity to win out being on February 17th at home against Northland Pines.
Tomahawk can still get their first conference win at home on Friday when they host Antigo. The Hatchets have that game as well as one more game at home against Rib Lake to close out their regular season.