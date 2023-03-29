MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)- High school girl's soccer season is finally here, and Lakeland Union is back on the pitch after an impressive season last year. The T-Birds went 16-3-2, won the Great Northern Conference, and qualified for the state tournament. Co-Captain Callie Ullius was excited to be apart of such a special team, and is ready to use that experience to lead her team this upcoming season.
"I feel like we really evolved and worked as a team," said Ullius. "I know it took a lot of work to get there, but I know that, overall, winning conference and going to state was a huge thing for our school, and we really all celebrated it together."
The T-Birds had an impressive season last year, and would like to duplicate that success into this upcoming season. However, that challenge will come with some obstacles, because the T-Birds had eight seniors graduate, and will have to figure out how to win without them.
"I think that this year was a rebuild year, losing eight seniors," said Ullius. "But I know that all the girls that put in really hard work this year, I think they'll step up. Overall, if everybody puts in a positive attitude and works hard as a team, I think we'll be just fine."
Even though they don't have the same fire power as last year, Lakeland Union is still looking to repeat as Great Northern Conference champions. Ullius' other Co-Captain, Maria Gironella, is ready for whatever obstacle they have to overcome to complete that goal.
"We still want to do well," said Gironella. "I think it might be a possibility to win conference, it'll definitely be more challenging than last year, but we'd still like to."
On top of the challenge the T-Birds have in replacing eight seniors, they also have to deal with the weather. Due to the snow still on the ground, they're unable to practice outside, which means the majority of their practices take place in the high school gym.
"Last year, we decided to shovel the field, but I don't think there was quite as much out there, so we tried earlier this week, but it didn't really do us any good," said Ullius. "We didn't make many dents since the gym is such a compacted space."
Because Lakeland Union can't practice on grass, they're having to adjust to the conditions.
"The ball rolls differently, and you do have to be better with your passing, and so I think it is improving," said Gironella. "That and ball touches. It'll be easier to adjust to grass because we have to work so hard."
With as many obstacles as the T-Birds are facing this season, it's easy for players to lose focus and become frustrated. However, the dual leaders of Ullius and Gironella will try their best to keep morale and production at a high.
"Staying positive and making this a fun season," said Gironella. "Obviously, we want to do well, but I think having fun and working hard is going to come first."
Gironella also says that the key to keeping morale and production at a high, especially with a younger team, is patience.
"Losing eight seniors, we have a lot of younger girls stepping in to new positions," said Gironella. "I know it's going to take a little bit more this year for us to really come together, but I think it will be great when we do."
The T-Birds' quest to make it back to the state tournament starts this Friday against Sturgeon Bay in the Notre Dame quad meet.