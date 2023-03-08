MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)- After taking down Menomonie 60-59 on Saturday in Medford in the WIAA Sectional championship, Lakeland Union's girls basketball team is heading to the state tournament for the first time in 30 years. The T-Birds were the state runner-up in 1993, and won the title in 1992 behind the strong play from Katie Voigt. Now, 30 years after their last state title appearance, the T-Birds are back in the running for another one.
That, of course, is due to the leadership on the team, specifically seniors Julianna Ouimette and Lily Fortier. Fortier knows that her team is coming in with something to prove.
"Coming into state now, it's like okay, we're the underdogs now," said Fortier. "We have to prove ourselves. We have to go hard. We have to do everything we can just to prove it and say that we are meant to be here."
Both seniors have spent years preparing for this moment, and Julianna is not ready for it to end just yet, hoping to go home with some sort of trophy.
"I want to win at least one game there," said Julianna. "I want to at least bring home a silver or gold ball. I want to do well there and compete there. I will be happy with however things go, as long as we play hard and do our best."
The team they're playing, Pewaukee, has a very similar play style to the T-Birds with all the three pointers they shoot. Head coach Melissa Ouimette says that she's been able to prepare for this team by focusing on perimeter defense and using their height to their advantage.
"I think they made about 246 three's on the season, which is about, I think, maybe a little over 50 more than what we've made," said Melissa. "So, they do like to shoot three's, and we got to stop that."
The T-Birds will take on top-seeded Pewaukee at about 1:35 p.m. on Friday, looking to win their first state title since 1992.