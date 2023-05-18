MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)- Lakeland Union's softball team ended their season in the best way they could have imagined: taking down one of the best teams in the conference in Antigo at home. The T-Birds were able to use that momentum to roll into the playoffs, where they took on the tough co-op team of Colby and Abbotsford, ColbyAbby.
Lakeland Union was 7-11 coming in to their WIAA Regional matchup, hoping that it wouldn't be their final game for this season. The T-Birds finished in a tie for fourth place with Rhinelander in the Great Northern Conference standings, holding a 5-7 conference record. Lakeland Union also has some momentum heading into this matchup, winning three out of their last four games to end the regular season.
ColbyAbby cooled off to finish off their regular season, but was not to be taken lightly. They held a 4-9 record on the season, and a 4-8 conference record, finishing in fifth place in the Cloverbelt Conference.
While Lakeland Union's bats haven't been as hot as they'd like to have this season, they were definitely hot in this game. the T-Birds managed to score early, and when you give a pitcher like Saylor Timmerman a lead, that's all you need. The T-Birds ended up winning this one 8-0 to advance to the next round of the playoffs.
Lakeland Union improves to 8-11 with the win, and have now won four out of their last five games. They advance to the WIAA Regional Final with the win as well. ColbyAbby finishes off their season with a 4-10 record with the loss, and their season ends as a result.
