ANTIGO, Wisc. (WJFW)- After taking down Merrill 66-25 on Saturday, Lakeland Union was only two wins away from making the state tournament in Green Bay on March 9-11. On Thursday, the T-Birds had to take down the top-seeded New London if they wanted to advance to the WIAA Sectional Finals against Menomonie on Saturday in Medford.
The T-Birds have been hot lately, winning nine-straight games to finish off the season 20-6 and undefeated Great Northern Conference champions. However, that was not enough to earn them the top seed. That distinction went to new London, who was 20-4 on the season, and finished second place in the Bay Conference with a 10-2 conference record. They earned the top seed behind the strong play of Lizzie Steingraber, who is committed to play D-1 collegiate basketball at St. Thomas next year.
Not earning the top seed just angered Lakeland Union, and they took that anger out on new London, winning this one big, 77-46, to advance to the WIAA Sectional Final. Julianna Ouimette led the T-Birds in scoring with 23, followed by her younger sister Kristina Ouimette with 20 and Saylor Timmerman with 17.
Lakeland Union improves to 21-6 on the season and have now won 10-straight games. With the win, the T-Birds advance to the WIAA Sectional Final, where they will take on Menomonie in Medford on Saturday with a shot at the State tournament on the line.
