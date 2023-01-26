RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- There were a lot of scenarios that could have played out in the Great Northern Conference standings for boys hockey regarding the winner for the regular season. Before the game between Lakeland Union and Rhinelander on Thursday, the T-Birds were tied with Mosinee for first place with 12 points. Mosinee didn't have any conference games left, and this was Lakeland Union's final conference game, so if the T-Birds won, they'd clinch the regular season GNC title. If Rhinelander won, they'd have to also beat Northland Pines to make it a three-way tie for first place.
The Hodags came into this matchup with a 10-3 record, while Lakeland Union was 13-3 and on a two-game winning streak. The records for both teams were impressive and the stakes were high, so this matchup was sure to expect fireworks from both teams, and that's exactly what this game produced.
In the first period, Lakeland Union was the team that struck first. A goal from Brayden Warchol gave the T-Bird's the 1-0 lead. However, the Hodags were able to respond. A goal from Leo Losch tied it up 1-1 and the first period ended in a deadlock.
In the second period, Lakeland Union was able to pull away. Gavin Denis gave the Hodags the 2-1 lead with a goal, but then Lakeland Union was able to tie it right back up with a goal from Jack Rubo. Then, the T-Birds were able to take the lead right back with a goal from Al Meyer with only 23 seconds left in the period. After that goal, Lakeland Union went up 3-2, with only one period left to clinch the regular season conference title.
In the third period, Rhinelander came out swinging, trying to play the spoiler and have a shot at the title. A goal from Sam Schneider made it 3-3 and the Hodags were looking strong. However, Lakeland Union was able to score three unanswered goals after that to give them the 6-3 win.
This win clinches Lakeland Union the regular season championship for the Great Northern Conference, and gives them the number one overall seed in the conference tournament.
The T-Birds improve their overall record to 14-3 on the season. They finish with 14 points, and only lost one conference game all season long.
Rhinelander drops to 10-4 on the season with the loss. The Hodags are still at eight points in the standings, but have one more conference game left against Northland Pines on Monday to try and sneak into the third seed for the conference tournament.
Lakeland Union will be back on the ice for their regular season finale against Viroqua at home. That game will be at the Lakeland Ice Arena on Friday, February 3rd.
Rhinelander still has a few games left this season. Their next time on the ice will be on Saturday at home against Oshkosh.