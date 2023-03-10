ASHWAUBENON, Wisc. (WJFW)- Laona/Wabeno and Lakeland Union played their state tournament semifinals game on Saturday at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon. For Laona/Wabeno, this was their first state tournament appearance since combining schools. For Lakeland Union, the T-Birds are looking to win their first state championship since Katie Voigt led them to a title in 1992.
Laona/Wabeno took the #3 seed in the tournament, and took on the #2 seed Blair-Taylor. The Wildcats are known for their defense, and it showed this game. They started the game on a 27-5 run, trying to get as large a lead before the end of the first half as possible. They were able to go into the locker room up 31-12, one half away from a state championship game appearance.
That first half lead was too much for Laona/Wabeno to come back from, as Blair-Taylor went on to win this game 55-26, advancing to the Division-5 state championship game, where they will take on McDonnell Catholic Central. Laona/Wabeno's season comes to an end, and they finished with a 21-8 record and a share of the Northern Lakes Conference title with Crandon. Laona/Wabeno guard Grace Krawze said that her team came into this tournament wanting to prove that they belong, and even though they didn't win, that's exactly what they did.
“I think our team will be remembered by how hard we work on and off the court," said Krawze. "We are definitely putting in the extra hours. We’re always going into the gym to get some extra shots up, and I think we’re a very hard working group of girls.”
Laona/Wabeno Head Coach Andrew Harrison was proud of his team and the fight that they put up on the big stage, something he says his team was fully prepared for.
“They obviously care about wins and losses and that’s what we’re doing out there," said Harrison. "But, it’s the fight, it’s the grind that we put out on that court and how hard we work from the start of the game to the end of the game. Those are the greatest compliments I get from other coaches and spectators, is how hard my girls work, and that’s what I’m most proud of.”
Leading scorers for Laona/Wabeno were Grace and Malerie Krawze with six points each, followed by Kaylyn LaRock, who finished with five points on the night.
Now on to Lakeland Union. The T-Birdshad a strong a season as they could have hoped for. They finished as undefeated Great Northern Conference champions, Regional champions and Sectional champions on their way to their first state title appearance since 1993. Lakeland Union also had an 11-game winning streak heading into their matchup with the top-seeded Pewaukee, looking to upset them and head to the championship game.
While the Laona/Wabeno game featured plenty of defense, this game featured an abundance of scoring. The Terrian twins, Amy and Anna, were able to make their shots from everywhere on the court. Amy finished with 26 points and Anna dropped 16. That barrage of scoring was too much for Lakeland Union to control, and Pewaukee ended up winning it 80-63. Leading all scorers, to nobody's surprise, was Julianna Ouimatte, who finished with 30 points in the final game of her high school career.
“I’m so thankful I got to play with this team," said Julianna. "They’ve been awesome, I love these girls. It’s been a lot of fun playing with them and having them around for everything. I’m so lucky that I got to play with these girls over the last few years.”
Her mother, Lakeland Union Head Coach Melissa Ouimette, was proud to see her team make it this far and prove that they belong to be up there and in the same conversation with the best teams in the state.
“This season was phenomenal, it was just the culmination of everything coming together," said Melissa. "All the open gyms, all the tournaments, all the leagues, all the skill sessions, and all the support of the families, the communities and the schools.”
Julianna Ouimette finishes her career as the all-time leader in school history for career points, assists and steals, while being named a finalist for Miss Wisconsin Basketball. After playing her final game in not only a T-Bird jersey, but for her mother as well, Julianna will be heading to Lehigh University to continue her academic and athletic career at the collegiate level.