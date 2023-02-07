MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)- The Lakeland Union boys hockey team was in the semi-finals of the Great Northern Conference tournament, hosting Antigo. The T-Birds took down Waupaca 5-1 in the opening round, and were looking to make the championship game. Standing in their way was Antigo, who were coming off of a huge road win at Tomahawk, beating them 5-2 in the first round of the GNC tournament.
The Red Robins were hot, riding a four-game winning streak heading into their matchup, looking to take out the top overall seed. Antigo was able to hold a 10-11 record before their matchup, looking to get back to .500 with a win.
Lakeland Union was also hot and riding a big winning streak heading into their semi-finals matchup. The T-Birds were on a four-game winning streak, and had won six out of their last seven games. Overall, they were 15-3 heading into their game.
The T-Birds kept the pressure on this game, firing multiple shots early on, trying to put the game away early, but Antigo wouldn't budge. However, the pressure proved to be too much for the Red Robins, as Lakeland Union went on to win this game 5-1 to advance to the conference tournament championship.
Lakeland Union improves to 16-3 on the season, and have now won five straight games. The T-Birds advance to the conference championship, where they will take on Mosinee at the Simek Recreation Center on Saturday.
Antigo falls to 10-12 on the season, and their four-game winning streak has been snapped. The Red Robins will look to win third place in the conference when they travel to Medford on Saturday to play Rhinelander at the Simek Recreation Center.
Before their third place game, Antigo will travel to the Ice Hawk Arena in Stevens Point to take on Pacelli on Thursday. After the championship game on Saturday, Lakeland Union will take on Stevens Point Pacelli on February 16.