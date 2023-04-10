LAKE TOMAHAWK (WJFW) - The 2023 schedule for Snowshoe Baseball games in Lake Tomahawk has been announced.
There will be games every Monday, except on July 3, beginning June 19 at 7:30 p.m. The season will run until Aug. 28. The July 3 game will take place on July 4th, and that will be against the Chicago All-Stars.
The first game of the season on June 19 will be against Newswatch 12, and the last game on Aug. 28 will be against the Lake Tom Tap House.
The rest of the schedule looks like:
- June 19: Newswatch 12
- June 26th Local Police/Fire Dept.
- July 4th: Chicago All Stars
- July 10: Wickman Construction
- July 17th: Black Bear Bar
- July 24th: Zimmy's All Stars
- July 31st: Buckethead's Dazzles Demons
- Aug. 7th: Pukall Lumber Studs
- Aug. 14th: Lakeland Times
- Aug. 21st: WPS Local 420
- Aug. 28: Lake Tom Tap House
