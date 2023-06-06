Lake Tomahawk is kicking off Wisconsin Bike Week with the opening of their newly surfaced trail connecting to the Clear Lake Trails.
The 1.7-mile bike and walking trail was rebuilt through a partnership by Lake Tomahawk and Oneida County Biking and Walking Trails Council. The idea was floated around beginning in February of 2022.
Fundraising for the project came from individuals as well as businesses and foundation grants donations.
Major donors will be recognized at the beginning of the rehabbed trail and in the kiosk at the Lake Tomahawk Visitor Center.