WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW) - When psychiatric hospitals are full where do people with mental illness go in an emergency? A trend that a local sheriff has noticed these people end up in the county jail.
"People with mental health disorders in our communities need assistance, because if we don’t give that to them it spills over to other problems," said Marathon County Sherriff Chad Billeb.
Mental health resources are not always available for people who need them. For example, Mendota Mental Health Institute in Madison is completely full right now, this is forcing places like the Marathon County Jail to hold people who are struggling with mental illness.
"As an example, here in Marathon County, today we have 29 people who are either waiting for competency or need to go to Mendota in order to be stabilized," said Billeb.
The Marathon County Jail started noticing this problem about 5 years ago and it's putting a strain on their department. Sheriff Chad Billeb says this is creating a challenging and chaotic work environment for correctional officers.
"The situation that they’re dealing with they’re not fully trained and equipped to manage that and often times the medications that these folks need are very expensive," he said.
Medications for one inmate cost $7,000 to $8,000. The Marathon County Jail used to pay about $40,000 a year for their pharmacy bill but now they’re paying that price a month.
"Back in 2013, we would work hard in controlling our costs in our jail and we still do, but when the medical and mental health needs of our inmates are that much greater the cost is that much greater," said the sheriff.
Sheriff Billeb says while they’re fortunate to have resources like social workers and mental health therapists assigned to the jail, not all jails do.
"There are some jails that struggle worse than we do and I think we need more resources to give these people that help," said Sheriff Chad Billeb.
Health care facilities in Wisconsin are not incentivized to take in people struggling with mental illness. That's because a lot of them are Medicaid recipients. Wisconsin health care centers receive less money from those people, than from people with private insurance.