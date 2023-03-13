LAC DU FLAMBEAU - For around 40 days, some Lac Du Flambeau property owners lived behind road barricades. The tribe put them up because of a decade-long effort to secure a right of way easement that was going nowhere.
There was some progress Monday.
An agreement was reached to remove the barricades while negotiations continue. Officials with the Lac du Flambeau Ojibwe announced that the roads have been temporarily reopened.
Town officials held a meeting on Saturday and accepted the tribe's offer to remove the barricades for 90 days in exchange for $60 thousand while negotiations for a more permanent solution continue. The permits are in 30-day increments, and the tribal council has authorized three total for each road that was barricaded.
The tribe had barricaded four roads in Lac du Flambeau since January 31, making it difficult for some people to leave their homes.
And in response to the opening, LDF tribal President John Johnson senior says that this 90-day window provides an opportunity to get the situation resolved.
In a statement on the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians Facebook page, Johnson stated “To be crystal clear the Tribe still expects compensation for unauthorized land use and disregard of our private property. This includes expenses incurred over 10 years as well as terms to protect tribal lands from unauthorized use, so future generations of tribal membership can live peacefully without worry”
