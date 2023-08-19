LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (WJFW) - The Lac Du Flambeau Tribal Police Department responded to a stabbing early Saturday morning that resulted in a man dying.
According to a press release, female witnesses at the scene confirmed the identity of the victim’s assailant, and law enforcement officers immediately began a search for the suspect.
The caller indicated that an adult male had been stabbed at a Lac du Flambeau residence, and that the assailant had fled. Lac du Flambeau Tribal Police Officers and Vilas County Deputies immediately responded to the complaint.
Upon their arrival at the scene, law enforcement officers rendered aid to the victim until ambulance personnel arrived. The victim was initially conscious and alert, and identified his assailant to the responding officers. Ambulance personnel arrived at the scene as the victim began to lose consciousness.
They began emergency treatment measures as they loaded the victim into the ambulance for transport to Howard Young Medical Center. While enroute, ambulance personnel desperately worked to save the critically injured victim, but tragically, he succumbed to his knife wound and was pronounced deceased upon arrival at the hospital.
He was eventually spotted in a moving vehicle in the Woodruff area, with another individual. Law enforcement officers from the Woodruff Police Department, Lac du Flambeau Police Department and Vilas County Sheriff’s Department conducted a felony stop on the vehicle and apprehended the suspect, who was placed under arrest and taken into custody without incident.
A large butcher knife, believed to be the murder weapon, was discovered at the scene of the crime. Pursuant to a request for assistance, evidence technicians from the Wisconsin Crime Lab in Milwaukee traveled to Lac du Flambeau and are currently processing the crime scene.
Agents from the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation are also assisting with the investigation, including reconstruction of the stabbing incident.
The name of the victim is not being released until all family members can be notified.