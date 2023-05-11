The town of Lac du Flambeau will likely go to referendum next spring to raise taxes on town residents.
The town is also in the process of selling some unused land back to the tribe valued at around $375 thousand.
These moves come after barricades were put up on four tribal roads in January. Those roads give non-tribal people access to their properties, but an agreement for use of those roads expired more than a decade earlier.
The LDF band is seeking $20 million for new road agreements, past attorney’s fees and more than 10 years of trespassing violations. The town will likely seek to raise taxes by a million dollars A referendum is required to do that because of a state ordinance.
The earliest that referendum could come is next spring.
For detailed information go to the town's website: https://www.tn.lacduflambeau.wi.gov/.