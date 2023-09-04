Labor Day tradition brings car enthusiasts of all ages to Merrill

MERRILL, Wisc. (WJFW) -- Gearheads, speed demons, and auto enthusiasts of all kinds gathered in Merrill for an annual tradition.
The Merrill Labor Day Car Show is in its 44th year. Frederic Klein said he helped at the first few shows and hasn't missed one since.
"It's tradition I guess," said Klein, the owner of a 1946 Chevy. "I hate to break the streak. I really didn't feel like coming today, but I've been to every one; I got to."
Other participants, like 20-year-old Preston Hoffman, showed cars off for the first time.
Hoffman, who owns a 1958 Chevy, said he started coming to the show with his dad when he was around 7 years old. He said restoring cars keeps history alive.
"Old stuff is what got us to today," said Hoffman. "Why not care about it? It's here, it's never going to be made again, why not keep it alive while it's here?"