MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)- Round two of the WIAA girls basketball tournament tipped off Friday night between Wausau East and Lakeland Union. The Lumberjacks advanced to the next round of the playoffs after their win over Ashland, 67-48. On the other hand, the T-Birds got a first round playoff bye, therefore they came into this match-up fresh. Wausau East is the number ten seed after their 5-19 overall record this season, while Lakeland Union earned the number two seed because of a stellar 18-6 record.
The T-Birds were on a seven game winning streak heading into this Regional match up. They’re known for their impressive offense and aggressive defense. With their abilities to cause pressure on the opposing team's offense, to cause turnovers. Their game against Wausau East was no different.
The Lumberjacks were not able to pass without either Ouimette sister stealing and taking it down court to score. Lakeland was up by 13 before East could get on the board. But when they did, it was a nice three point shot from Ollie Liss-’s-Gravemade. However, Lakeland had no intent of slowing down, including Kristina Ouimette breaking the school record with the most three-point shots in one game (9).
The T-birds advanced to the regional final, winning against Wausau West 89-38. They added their eighth win to their streak.